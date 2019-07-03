Family-friendly activities to look for at Ann Arbor Art Fair this year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - From an Art Demo zone to kids crafts, the Ann Arbor Art Fair in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor offers family-friendly activities and fun to even the smallest of art appreciators.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair has something for everyone. From watercolor paintings to abstract multimedia constructions, the collective is made up of four simultaneous art fairs and offers fun for adults and for children July 18 - 21.

Artist Demonstrations

This year, artist demonstrations, such as thrown ceramics or driftwood art, will be held in the Art Demo Zone under the trees next to Hill Auditorium on North University Avenue.

From Thursday to Saturday, demonstrations will happen every hour, with the first starting at 11 a.m. and the last starting at 5 p.m. On Sunday, demonstrations will run from noon to 3 p.m.

Join Tana Acton at 1 p.m. on July 20 to learn about wire working; at 2 p.m. on July 21 learn about painting with beeswax with Jessie Fritsch. The Potters Guild will also have several thrown ceramics demonstrations and Stanely Leonard will teach techniques for woodcut relief printmaking at 1 p.m. July 21.

Credit: Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair

DIY Art Activity Zone

A free DIY Art Activity Zone on Ingalls Mall will be open to artists of any age from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 18 through July 20, and noon to 6 p.m. on July 21. Activities include making a mural out of recycled materials and plastics.

The Detroit Institute of Art will be on hand helping little makers create accessories, ornaments and jewelry while Clay Work Studio will help creatives of any age to make, play, and squish clay into the perfect pinch pot, crazy cups or tilted teapots.

There will even be a special Chalk the Walk activity with Ann Arbor’s David Zinn from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Watch Zinn work and add your own sidewalk chalk creation.

