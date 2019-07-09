Four fairs, one event, hundreds of restaurants: recommendations for Ann Arbor Art Fair first-timers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - For first-timers to the Ann Arbor Art Fair, not only is navigating the throngs of tourists and booths downtown difficult but choosing a place to eat among Ann Arbor’s many eateries is daunting.
We asked for your restaurant recommendations for Art Fair first-timers and here they are:
Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair
Location: South State Street, East Liberty Street, Maynard Street, East William Street
|
|
You had us at bacon! 😋 (Cipollini Pizza: mozzarella, bacon, roasted arugula, balsamic, and chili flakes)⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #cipollini #bacon #pizza #pizzalovers #love #baconpizza #AnnArbor #foodielife #AnnArborMichigan #AnnArborEats #MichiganFood #ItalianFood #foodie #foods #foodblogger #foodstagram #foodlover #foodgram #foodlove #feedfeed #foodpic #picoftheday #instafood #instagood #delicious #amazing #tasty #yum #lunch #dinner
Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair
Location: South Main Street, South State Street, East Liberty Street
|
|
Fantastic specials all weekend long! Cool off with our sangria by the glass or the bottle, pair it with our Vichyssoise topped with hand harvested ramp relish! #craftcocktails #annarboreats #annarbor #michigan #cocktails #michigansummer #sangria #liqpic #wine #foodies #foodiesofinstagram #foodporn #finedining
✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
Ann Arbor's South University Art Fair
Location: South University Street, Church Street, East University Street
|
|
Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original
Location: South University Avenue, Ingalls Mall, North University Avenue.
While other art fairs are close to restaurants, the Street Art Fair brings food to the masses. Be on the lookout for food stalls, food trucks and other vendors who are happy to feed the hungry.
You can also find food vendors at the South University Art Fair and the Summer Art Fair.
Need a break?
Want to step away from the crowds? Try these downtown recommendations that aren’t quite in the thick of things.
|
|
Now that you know where you are eating, where will you park? Check out Meredith's parking tips here.
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.