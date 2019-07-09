Four fairs, one event, hundreds of restaurants: recommendations for Ann Arbor Art Fair first-timers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - For first-timers to the Ann Arbor Art Fair, not only is navigating the throngs of tourists and booths downtown difficult but choosing a place to eat among Ann Arbor’s many eateries is daunting.

We asked for your restaurant recommendations for Art Fair first-timers and here they are:

Location: South State Street, East Liberty Street, Maynard Street, East William Street

Knight’s Steakhouse

Red Hawk Bar & Grill

Sava’s

Bar Louie Mani Osteria and Bar

Slurping Turtle

Jerusalem Garden

Tomukun Noodle Bar

Location: South Main Street, South State Street, East Liberty Street

Earthen Jar

Afternoon Delight

Conor O’Neill’s

Grizzly Peak Brewing Co.

KouZina Greek Street Food Frita Batidos

Prickly Pear Southwest Cafe

Old Town

Jolly Pumpkin (Try the roof!)

Logan



Location: South University Street, Church Street, East University Street

Maize and Blue Delicatessen

Belly Deli

Amer's

Good Time Charley’s Oasis Grill

Insomnia Cookies

Rich JC

The Blue Leprechaun

Location: South University Avenue, Ingalls Mall, North University Avenue.

While other art fairs are close to restaurants, the Street Art Fair brings food to the masses. Be on the lookout for food stalls, food trucks and other vendors who are happy to feed the hungry.

You can also find food vendors at the South University Art Fair and the Summer Art Fair.

Need a break?

Want to step away from the crowds? Try these downtown recommendations that aren’t quite in the thick of things.

Miss Kim

Cottage Inn Pizza

Heidelberg Restaurant

Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger

Detroit Street Filling Station Wilma’s

Casey’s Tavern

Kosmo’s BopShop

Blank Slate Creamery

Arbor Brewing Co.



Now that you know where you are eating, where will you park? Check out Meredith's parking tips here.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.