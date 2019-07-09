Art Fair

Four fairs, one event, hundreds of restaurants: recommendations for Ann Arbor Art Fair first-timers

Instead of fighting crowds, take a seat and eat

By Sarah M. Parlette - Associated Producer

Roasted pork belly steamed buns (Photo: Miss Kim Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - For first-timers to the Ann Arbor Art Fair, not only is navigating the throngs of tourists and booths downtown difficult but choosing a place to eat among Ann Arbor’s many eateries is daunting. 

We asked for your restaurant recommendations for Art Fair first-timers and here they are:

Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair

Location: South State Street, East Liberty Street, Maynard Street, East William Street

  • Knight’s Steakhouse
  • Red Hawk Bar & Grill
  • Sava’s
  • Bar Louie
  • Mani Osteria and Bar
  • Slurping Turtle
  • Jerusalem Garden
  • Tomukun Noodle Bar

Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair

Location: South Main Street, South State Street, East Liberty Street 

  • Earthen Jar
  • Afternoon Delight
  • Conor O’Neill’s
  • Grizzly Peak Brewing Co.
  • KouZina Greek Street Food
  • Frita Batidos
  • Prickly Pear Southwest Cafe
  • Old Town
  • Jolly Pumpkin (Try the roof!)
  • Logan


Ann Arbor's South University Art Fair

Location: South University Street, Church Street, East University Street

  • Maize and Blue Delicatessen
  • Belly Deli
  • Amer's
  • Good Time Charley’s
  • Oasis Grill
  • Insomnia Cookies
  • Rich JC
  • The Blue Leprechaun

Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original  

Location: South University Avenue, Ingalls Mall, North University Avenue.

While other art fairs are close to restaurants, the Street Art Fair brings food to the masses. Be on the lookout for food stalls, food trucks and other vendors who are happy to feed the hungry. 

You can also find food vendors at the South University Art Fair and the Summer Art Fair. 

Need a break?

Want to step away from the crowds? Try these downtown recommendations that aren’t quite in the thick of things. 

  • Miss Kim
  • Cottage Inn Pizza
  • Heidelberg Restaurant 
  • Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger
  • Detroit Street Filling Station
  • Wilma’s
  • Casey’s Tavern
  • Kosmo’s BopShop
  • Blank Slate Creamery
  • Arbor Brewing Co. 


Now that you know where you are eating, where will you park? Check out Meredith's parking tips here.

