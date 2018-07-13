How to do Ann Arbor Art Fair under $50

ANN ARBOR - Doing the Ann Arbor Art Fair on a budget? We're here to help.
We've handpicked some great items under $50 that will be available to purchase from July 19-22. Included is also the code for each artist's booth so you don't have to do the guesswork finding each one.
Fair: Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair
Booth: ST414, ST416
5-inch by 7-inch framed photo: $45
Many of photographer Kaulins' in-color works are black-and-white photos that were hand-colored. (Photo: Jan Kaulins/ Courtesy Marx Layne)
Jodi Burton
Fair: State Street Art Fair
Booth: WI511
Scenes from Mackinac Island: $20
(Photo: Jodi Burton/ Courtesy Marx Layne)
Melanie and Justin McKenney
Fair: Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair
Booth: LI226
Cantaloupe bowl: $28
The ceramic bowls are slip casts from molds of real vegetables and fruits. (Photo: Melanie and Justin McKenney/ Courtesy Marx Layne)
Fair: Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair
Booth: MN431
"Bird Taking Flight" wall hook: $45
McFadden compares molten metal to clay and allows the organic movement of the material help determine his design. Each piece is one-of-a-kind. (Photo: Atticus McFadden/ Courtesy Marx Layne)
Fair: Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair
Booth: MN334
Bud Vase (splash): $40
Hand-thrown in the artists' Detroit studio, the Bud Vase holds small bunches of flowers and makes a statement on its own. (Photo: Ryan and Kaitlyn Lawless/ Courtesy Marx Layne)
Fair: State Street Art Fair
Booth: MA 330
Audrey II collage: $36
The work features 18 iconic women. Can you spot them? (Photo: Kristi Abbott/ Courtesy Marx Layne)
For more information, visit theannarborartfair.com.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.