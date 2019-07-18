'I hope my work makes you smile:' Ceramic artist sets up ahead of Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair kicks off Thursday and ends Sunday.

The four-day event aims to transform Ann Arbor into an outdoor gallery featuring more than 1,000 artists.

It's held in two locations. The campus section is on State Street from Madison to William. The downtown section is on Main Street from William to Huron and Liberty Street from Ashley to Fifth Avenue.

Stephanie Pierson-Hudson, with PondScumCeramics, is a ceramic artist from Fishers, Indiana. She said she has been making art her entire life.

She originally wanted to be an art teacher, but making colorful, fun pieces was something that called to her. She said she quit teaching to travel to art fairs for a living.

