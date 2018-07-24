In pictures: 59th Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR - Having wrapped up its annual show on Sunday, the Ann Arbor Art Fair drew massive crowds despite the clouds and rain. Artists, volunteers, vendors and art fair staff worked hard to turn downtown Ann Arbor into one big celebration of creativity and imagination.

Here is a look back at some of our favorite moments from this years four fairs.



Watching all the great runners at the Townie Street Party!





Hanging out with Jocelyn as she began her plein air scene.





We were mesmerized while watching artists work on their craft.





Laughing at these geometrical animals by Resident Design while trying to figure out if we could do that.





Chatting with Andy about his photography with mushers in the UP during their races!





We learned that Eric Dorris can make these masterpieces with just spray paint. We definitely can't do that!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.