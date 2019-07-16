In pictures: Ann Arbor Art Fair throughout the decades

ANN ARBOR - The first Ann Arbor Art Fair took place 60 years ago with 132 artists showcasing their work on South University in the then-unconventional Street Art Fair.
The director of the University of Michigan Museum of Art and professor Jean Paul Slusser famously said at the time: "No good artist will sit in the street." But they did. They showed up that first year and now over 1,000 artists, some of them fine artists selling works for tens of thousands of dollars, fill the streets of downtown Ann Arbor for the four-day event each July.
It's the largest juried art fair in the United States, with four fairs rolled into one massive fair with a 30-block footprint.
So, how did it used to look? Here are some nostalgic photographs from Art Fairs of years past.
1960
1962
1966
1969
1971
1977
1978
1980
1982
1987
1988
1990
1998
Year unknown
2004
2017
2018
The 2019 Ann Arbor Art Fair takes place July 18-21.
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.