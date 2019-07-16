In pictures: Ann Arbor Art Fair throughout the decades

Booths at the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair in front of Schlanderer Jeweler in 1971. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

ANN ARBOR - The first Ann Arbor Art Fair took place 60 years ago with 132 artists showcasing their work on South University in the then-unconventional Street Art Fair.

The director of the University of Michigan Museum of Art and professor Jean Paul Slusser famously said at the time: "No good artist will sit in the street." But they did. They showed up that first year and now over 1,000 artists, some of them fine artists selling works for tens of thousands of dollars, fill the streets of downtown Ann Arbor for the four-day event each July.

It's the largest juried art fair in the United States, with four fairs rolled into one massive fair with a 30-block footprint.

So, how did it used to look? Here are some nostalgic photographs from Art Fairs of years past.

1960

The first South University Art Fair in 1960. (Credit: Bentley Historical Library)

1962

Antique cars and a ferris wheel make an appearance at the 1962 Ann Arbor Street Art Fair. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

Shoppers at the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair in 1962. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

1966

Aerial view of the 1966 Ann Arbor Art Fair on S. University from University Towers. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

1969

A scene from the Ann Arbor Art Fair in 1969. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

1971

Fairgoers stroll the pottery section of the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair in 1971. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

1977

A father and his young daughter attend the opening day of the 1977 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

Opening day of the 1977 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

1978

Shoppers at the Street Art Fair in 1978. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org) An artist creates a sign for their booth in 1978. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

An aerial view of the 1978 Street Art Fair. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

The Big Umbrella at the Street Art Fair in 1978. (Credit: Creative Commons | Ann Arbor District Library)

1980

The 1980 postcard for the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair. (Credit: Creative Commons | Ann Arbor District Library)

The Potters Guild in 1980. (Credit: Creative Commons | Ann Arbor District Library)

Police officer David Gray in the Art Fair communications center in 1980. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

1982

The first day of the 1982 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

Opening day of the Ann Arbor Art Fair in 1982. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

1987

Crowds gather on South University after the 1987 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

1988

Chi Phi fraternity brothers post signs to attract fairgoers to their lot in 1988. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

Julie Nemeth told the Ann Arbor News that she couldn't compete with the Chi Phi fraternity that was offering free beer to customers at the 1988 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Credit: The Ann Arbor News archives courtesy of oldnews.aadl.org)

1990

1998

Art Fairies Parade at the Ann Arbor Art Fair in 1998. (Credit: Creative Commons | Ann Arbor District Library)

Year unknown

A T-shirt booth at the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair. Year unknown. (Credit: Creative Commons | Ann Arbor District Library)

2004

An artist demonstrates hat-making at the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair in 2004. (Credit: Creative Commons | Ann Arbor District Library)

Fairgoers stroll North University at the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair in 2004. (Credit: Creative Commons | Ann Arbor District Library)

2017

Credit: State Street Art Fair

Credit: State Street Art Fair

2018

An artist does a demonstration of traditional weaving at the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original on Ingalls Mall on July 20, 2018. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

Fairgoers stroll through the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair on State Street on July 19, 2018. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

Artist Marvin Blackmore shows one of his intricate hand-etched pottery pieces on July 19, 2018 at the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original. He typically sells out within two days of the event. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

The 2019 Ann Arbor Art Fair takes place July 18-21.

