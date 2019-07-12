Live music at the Ann Arbor Art Fair brings myriad of musical styles to downtown stages

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Spanning 30 city blocks, the Ann Arbor Art Fair brings in almost half a million people into the downtown Ann Arbor area every year.
Along with the thousands of pieces of artwork, live music is also on display for Art Fair attendees.
Concentrated on two separate stages, locally and nationally known bands and musicians take to the stage to perform their songs and melodies for various crowds over the course of the four-day fair.
From Latin, jazz and contemporary dance to indie pop, rock and acoustic, the two stages have a little bit of everything.
Here’s our round of who’s-who, who’s-where and who’s-when during the musical portion of the Ann Arbor Art Fair.
The Fountain Stage
In the midst of the Ann Art Street Art Fair, the Fountain Stage is in Ingalls Mall between East Washington Street and North University Avenue.
July 18
11 a.m. - Kira Grace - singer/songwriter
July 19
11 a.m. - After Blue - acoustic duo
July 20
11 a.m. - Mike Gatien - piano
July 21
Noon - Kirk Brown - acoustic soloist
The Stage on Main
Located at the end of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair on South Main Street, the Stage on Main, presented by the Ark, can be found in the middle of the Palio parking lot.
July 18
Starting at 5:30 p.m., sign up for open mic night
July 19
4:30 - Royal Wood
July 20
4:30 p.m. - Freddy and Francine
July 21
Details TBD: Check for updates on the
“The Ann Arbor Art Fair contributes significantly to the cultural fabric of Ann Arbor, bringing over a thousand visual artists, dozens of musical artists and thousands of visitors to our community each year,” said Maureen Riley, Ann Arbor Art Fair spokesperson.
“When you combine all the terrific artwork and live musical entertainment with the natural vibrancy of Ann Arbor, you create a unique event that has a national reputation and loyal following. It is like no other Art Fair in the country.”
For updates and more information about musical performances, look for updates in the activities and entertainment page on the Ann Arbor Art Fair website.
Coming to the city before the crowds? Check out the Townie Steet Fair on Monday.
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.