Live music at the Ann Arbor Art Fair brings myriad of musical styles to downtown stages

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Spanning 30 city blocks, the Ann Arbor Art Fair brings in almost half a million people into the downtown Ann Arbor area every year.

Along with the thousands of pieces of artwork, live music is also on display for Art Fair attendees.

Concentrated on two separate stages, locally and nationally known bands and musicians take to the stage to perform their songs and melodies for various crowds over the course of the four-day fair.

From Latin, jazz and contemporary dance to indie pop, rock and acoustic, the two stages have a little bit of everything.

Here’s our round of who’s-who, who’s-where and who’s-when during the musical portion of the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

The Fountain Stage

In the midst of the Ann Art Street Art Fair, the Fountain Stage is in Ingalls Mall between East Washington Street and North University Avenue.

July 18 11 a.m. - Kira Grace - singer/songwriter

Noon - Rob Norum - acoustic soloist

1 p.m. - WCC Dancers - ballet, jazz, hip-hop dance

2 p.m. - Carly Keyes - acoustic

3 p.m. - Bob Hausler - acoustic

4 p.m. - Carly Bins - singer/songwriter

5 p.m. - Timothy Monger - Indie-folk-rock

6 p.m. - Camila Ballario - singer/songwriter July 19 11 a.m. - After Blue - acoustic duo

Noon - Ki5 - live vocal looper

1 p.m. - Ceolsige - singer/songwriter

2 p.m. - Jodie Randolph Dance - contemporary

3 p.m. - Agenda 21 - Reggae-inspired

4 p.m. - Elena Hirsch - pop singer/songwriter

5 p.m. - Keynote Sisters - acoustic duo

6 p.m. - Angela Predhomme - singer/songwriter July 20 11 a.m. - Mike Gatien - piano

Noon - Mike Rupprecht - solo pianist

1 p.m. - Warehouse Cloggers - clogging

2 p.m. - Cosmic - acoustic duo

3 p.m. - Paper Bags - Indie-folk-rock, blues

4 p.m. - NaWahine O Ke Anuenue - Polynesian dance

5 p.m. - Jazz Bums - American jazz standards

6 p.m. - Anthony Retka - Detroit singer/songwriter July 21 Noon - Kirk Brown - acoustic soloist

1 p.m. - Arts in Motion - performance dance

2 p.m. - Beach Daisy - alternative pop rock

3 p.m. - Mary Collins - Indie-folk-rock

4 p.m. - Izzy Wallace - singer/songwriter

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The Stage on Main

Located at the end of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair on South Main Street, the Stage on Main, presented by the Ark, can be found in the middle of the Palio parking lot.

July 18 Starting at 5:30 p.m., sign up for open mic night

from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., hosted by John Bommarito

of Ann Arbor 107one. July 19 4:30 - Royal Wood

6 p.m. - Lula Wiles

7:30 p.m. - Smooth Hound Smith July 20 4:30 p.m. - Freddy and Francine

6 p.m. - Oshima Brothers

7:30 p.m. - The RFD Boys July 21

Details TBD: Check for updates on the

Ann Arbor Art Fair website.

“The Ann Arbor Art Fair contributes significantly to the cultural fabric of Ann Arbor, bringing over a thousand visual artists, dozens of musical artists and thousands of visitors to our community each year,” said Maureen Riley, Ann Arbor Art Fair spokesperson.

“When you combine all the terrific artwork and live musical entertainment with the natural vibrancy of Ann Arbor, you create a unique event that has a national reputation and loyal following. It is like no other Art Fair in the country.”

For updates and more information about musical performances, look for updates in the activities and entertainment page on the Ann Arbor Art Fair website.



Coming to the city before the crowds? Check out the Townie Steet Fair on Monday.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.