Road closures during Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR - Whether or not you are attending Ann Arbor Art Fair, it is important to take note of the roads that will be closed during the event.

The City of Ann Arbor published the following road closures through Sunday:

Liberty Street from South Ashley to South State Street; Ashley Street, Fourth Avenue, Fifth Avenue and Division Street will remain open to through traffic.

North University from Fletcher to South State Street.

Thayer Street from North University, including the North University intersection to East Washington.

East Washington Street from South State Street to Fletcher.

South Main Street from the south side of Huron Street to the north side of William Street; Huron, Washington and William Streets will remain open to traffic.

South State Street from East Washington Street to Madison.

South University from State to South Forest.

East University from South University Avenue to Willard Street.

Church​ Street from Willard Street to the entrance of the University of Michigan Church Street parking structure.

Maynard Street from Liberty Street to Jefferson.

Jefferson from Maynard Street to Thompson.

William Street from State Street to Thompson.

Thompson from Liberty Street to the parking structure entrance/exit.

For more information on parking and shuttles during Art Fair, click here.

