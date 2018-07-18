Safety first: Where to get child wristbands at Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Art Fair is a beloved annual tradition, but it's large, it's crowded and people with children have an added layer of safety to think about when venturing to the fair.

For the sixth year in a row, parents will be able to create identification wristbands for their kids at Art Fair in case they become separated.

If a child gets lost, officials will know how to contact parents just by looking at the child's wristband.



According to the City of Ann Arbor:

"The parent's or guardian's name and cell phone number will be written on the underside; and the information will not be visible unless the wristband is removed. A wristband will not be removed from a lost child until a police officer is present, to ensure the officer can properly identify the parent/guardian during reunification. A police officer will remain present until the child is reunited with his or her parent or guardian."

You can find the wristbands at several locations and from volunteers during the fair, including:

Safety Service Plaza at Liberty Plaza (at the corner of Liberty and Division)

Art Fair information booths

Community Emergency Response Team volunteers (who will be wearing yellow CERT vests)

Ann Arbor Emergency Management mobile command unit

In addition, first aid stations will be located at the Safety Services Plaza and at the intersection of North University Avenue and Fletcher Street.

