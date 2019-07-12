Street closures to know about heading into Ann Arbor Art Fair week

Ann Arbor's Main Street during the 59th Ann Arbor Art Fair on July 21, 2018. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - From Townie Party to the Ann Arbor Art Fair, next week will see more downtown street closures than any other week out of the year.

Be sure to check days and times of closures when driving downtown next week so you'll know how to navigate around the large footprint of the events.

The city of Ann Arbor released the following closures:

Townie Street Party

When: 9 a.m. Sunday, July 14, through 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 17

North University between Fletcher and Thayer

Dart for Art

When: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15

State Street from Hill to Washington

Oakland from Hill to Monroe

Monroe between State Street and Tappan

William from Maynard to State Street

Madison from Thompson to State Street

Tappan from Monroe to South University

South University from Tappan to State Street

Liberty between Maynard and State Street

North University between State and Thayer (duplicates closure for the Townie Party)

Ann Arbor Art Fair

When: 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, through Monday, July 22

Liberty from South Ashley to South State Street; Ashley Street, Fourth Avenue, Fifth Avenue and Division Street will remain open to through traffic. The Washtenaw Non-Profits will occupy Liberty Street between Fifth Avenue and 200 feet west of Division Street.

North University from Fletcher to South State Street.

Thayer, from North University, including the North University intersection, to East Washington.

East Washington from South State Street to Fletcher

South Main Street from the south side of Huron Street to the north side of William; Huron, Washington and William streets will remain open to traffic.

South State Street from East Washington Street to Madison.

South University from State to South Forest.

East University from South University Avenue to Willard Street.

Church from Willard to the entrance of the University of Michigan Church Street parking structure.

Maynard from Liberty to Jefferson.

Jefferson from Maynard to Thompson.

William from State Street to Thompson.

Thompson from Liberty to the parking structure entrance/exit.

Unrelated to the Art Fair festivities, Hoover Avenue between Main Street and Greene and between Greene to the west side of Division will remain closed to through traffic through Friday, July 26. Hoover will also remain closed between Division to State Street to westbound traffic.

According to city officials, "Eastbound traffic on Hoover Avenue between Division and State Street will be shifted to the north side of the road."

Be alert to detours set up in the area as the city carries out road improvements.

