'Art Now 2019: Painting' exhibit to open at Ann Arbor Art Center on Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - This Friday, to kick off its annual "Art Now" exhibition, the Ann Arbor Art Center will be hosting a party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The party is free, open to all ages and will have some of the exhibiting artists and the juror, Executive Director of Detroit's Murals in the Market Roula David, in attendance.

Every year, the Ann Arbor art hub focuses on different forms of art and expression in a juried exhibition revolving around a theme.

Following this year's theme of painting, the exhibition will showcase painters and artists who use different painting techniques and disciplines to demonstrate that painting isn’t always traditional. Through various media, the artists have shown that even contemporary painting can be challenged as they explore beyond the constraints of labels.

Selected works come from over 30 artists including Jean-Paul Aboudib, Yusser Al-Qazwini, Heather Brugger, Jordan Buschur, and Taimur Cleary.

Art Now 2019: Painting runs from Feb. 15 to March 16. Photo | Ann Arbor Art Center.

The Art Now 2019: Painting exhibition runs until March 16. For more information about "Art Now 2019," visit the event page or RSVP to the facebook event.

The Ann Arbor Art Center is located at 117 W. Liberty St.

More about the Ann Arbor Art Center

For 109 years, the Ann Arbor Art Center has been sparking creativity in people of all ages and artistic abilities. Our mission is to be a contemporary forum for the visual arts through education, exploration, and exhibition, and to expand perspectives and ignite growth in students, artists, and the community. In this work we aspire to be a gathering place that serves artists and the community in four distinct, yet related ways: Exhibition, Retail, Education, and Community Engagement.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here !

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.