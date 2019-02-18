As you wish: ‘The Princess Bride' comes to Ann Arbor's State Theatre on Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Inconceivable! On Friday, the State Theatre will screen the beloved and ever-so-quotable "The Princess Bride" at 9:30 p.m.
As part of the Late Nights at the State Quotable Classics series, the 1987 rom-com-adventure classic celebrates true love, vengeance and witty banter. Watch Westley (Cary Elwes) try to save his true love (Robin Wright) from giant rats, a host of mercenaries and an unwanted marriage to the cruel Prince Humperdinck.
Quote along with the film as your favorite fun characters deliver their iconic lines. The family-friendly film will have audience members snicker, gasp and say “aww” as the handsome hero says his famous words, “As you wish.”
Tickets are $10.50, but children under 12, students, seniors and veterans can get discounted tickets for $8.50.
The State Theatre is located at 233 South State St.
