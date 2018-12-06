At a glance: The University of Michigan Addiction Center

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan Addiction Center was established in 1988 and has grown to become a state-of-the-art specialized treatment center.

Housed in the Rachel Upjohn Building (4250 Plymouth Road) in the Department of Psychiatry, the Addiction Center has a staff of more than 20 U-M faculty members who conduct research across units throughout the university.

They train the next generation of clinicians and research scientists, as well as graduates, postgraduates and international fellows, to better understand how to approach addiction and treatment.

Ongoing research projects include:

Prevention and early intervention

Developmental psychopathology and genetics

Neuroimaging and neurophysiology

Intervention including treatment and recovery

Health services research

Relationship of sleep problems and/or chronic pain to treatment of substance use disorders

According to the center, "Addiction to alcohol and drugs is a private struggle and there are few resources that support research efforts to find the causes of substance use and develop new treatments."

It is classified as a chronic disease that requires medical attention, yet according to a recent report by the surgeon general, roughly 10 percent of people with substance use disorders receive proper treatment.

The same report says that 1 in 7 people in the United States will develop a substance use disorder during their lifetime.

According to the center, people become addicted because of factors relating to: biology, environment and development.

Genetics make up roughly half of a person's risk for developing a substance use disorder. The environment in which one grows up, including childhood experiences with physical or sexual abuse, peer pressure or early exposure to drugs or alcohol can play a role in whether someone develops a substance use disorder. Research has also shown that the younger a person starts using substances, the more likely they will develop a disorder.

Services

The center takes a team approach, involving trained physicians, psychologists, nurses and social work therapists in most cases.

The center's research program administrator Angela Galka told A4 that addiction can strike at any age, and that the center treats people of all ages.

Services include:

Evaluations, consultations and referrals

Intensive outpatient programs

Psychiatric assessment and treatment

Psychiatric and addiction medications (such as buprenorphine for opioid detoxification or maintenance)

Outpatient detoxification when safe

Specialized group therapy

