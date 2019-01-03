aUM Yoga to offer weekend of free classes Jan 11 - 13

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -

From Jan. 11 to 13, aUM Yoga will be offering free yoga classes each day to help you kick off 2019 with a good, relaxing stretch.

Each class will last an hour and cover different vinyasa levels, Ashtanga modified short form and aUM’s VinYin style.

On Jan. 11, free classes will take place at 9:40 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 3:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. Five classes will take place on Jan 12 and 13 at 10:10 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 2:10 p.m., 4:10 p.m. and 6 p.m.

No pre-registration is required, as aUM can handle up to 70 people in its large yoga room plus another 20 in the small room; however, the studio will fill up fast, so you’ll want to arrive early.

Special discounts for yoga packages as well as prizes and giveaways will also be happening.

While mats will be available, try to bring your own if you have one.



For more information or to see which classes will be held, visit the aUM Yoga Facebook event page.

More about aUM Yoga

aUM Yoga is a playful, energetic, and welcoming space dedicated to bringing the sacred practice of yoga to students, local businesses, and community members alike. With knowledgable instructors and a wide variety of classes, the aUM team hopes to build an oasis that inspires growth, promotes tranquillity, and brings a playful awareness to its clients! We are committed to building a strong community and cultivating our own intangible heritage and lineage of both teachers and practitioners.

aUM Yoga is located in Suite 215 at 1220 S. University Street. aUM will also validate one-hour parking before 6 p.m. at the Forest Ave Parking Structure.

