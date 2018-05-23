Author Victoria Aveyard drives from Milwaukee to Ann Arbor to meet fans after flight cancellation

ANN ARBOR - On Tuesday night I was watching the events unfold on Twitter in real time: "Red Queen" series author Victoria Aveyard had been scheduled to appear at Literati Bookstore at 7 p.m. for a sold-out book signing and discussion with Brittany Cavallaro for her final "Red Queen" book, "War Storm." At around 2 p.m., Aveyard tweeted that her flight from Milwaukee to Detroit was canceled and that she was working on alternate plans to get to Ann Arbor.

Rather than reschedule her book signing, Aveyard and Cavallaro decided to drive from Milwaukee to Ann Arbor, which is about a five and a half hour trek, as opposed to a one hour flight. Happily, Aveyard and Cavallaro made it to Literati, met all of the fans and readers who had been waiting patiently, and stayed to sign everyone's books. All of this before Aveyard had to board yet another flight a mere few hours later to Toronto.

Author Victoria Aveyard signing books for fans (Credit: Literati Bookstore)

So why are we writing about this? For one thing, these are the kinds of Ann Arbor stories that tend to be ignored, but more importantly, this was an amazing gesture and example of dedication to one's fans that often go unnoticed in the literary world. Aveyard deciding to drive that far to meet with Ann Arbor fans before having to fly to Toronto was the very definition of kindness. The Literati staff couldn't agree more.

"As soon as they knew their flight to Detroit was canceled due to bad weather, Victoria and Brittany hopped in a car and made the rainy afternoon trek from Milwaukee to Ann Arbor," Literati owner Mike Gustafson said by email.

"Meanwhile, author Susan Dennard arrived and entertained the crowd for an hour, and she was absolutely amazing in doing so. Sure, the weather threw the schedule off, but everyone rallied and made the best of the situation, and it ended up being a delightful evening. We're so grateful that Victoria and Brittany were so committed to the event, and I think their fans were especially happy to meet them," Gustafson said.

Author Susan Dennard (Credit: Literati Bookstore)

John Ganiard, Literati's event manager, echoed Gustafson's sentiment while complimenting the bookstore's staff. "Events are unpredictable, so getting a call at 2:30 p.m. informing you that the authors for an event that starts in four and a half hours are stranded on the other side of Lake Michigan is never out of the realm of possibility. But hearing that the authors and publisher are working on getting a car to drive them around that lake and to your store is not what you'd expect to hear next," Ganiard said.

"This event wouldn't have happened without that dedication from these authors and HarperCollins, and it certainly wouldn't have happened without our incredibly talented staff, who had to put up with me attempting to re-arrange every detail and communicate it to our guests -- who in some instances were coming in from Canada, Pennsylvania, even upstate New York -- on the fly. But they handled it because they're pros. I think some of our guests would have waited much longer. I absolutely wouldn't have wanted them to, but everyone in the signing line just radiated with positivity and excitement. That's why we have these events in the first place. Literati just can't thank everyone involved enough for pulling this off."

Author Brittany Cavallaro (Credit: Literati Bookstore)

In this day and age, it's easy to forget that acts of kindness still occur, sometimes on a daily basis. In this instance, an author put her fans first and did everything in her power to meet with them and sign their books. Not only are we fans of Aveyard's work, but Aveyard the person as well. Consider us inspired.

"War Storm," along with the previous three novels, "Red Queen," "Glass Sword," and "Kings Cage" are available at Literati for purchase.

About "War Storm"

Mare Barrow learned this all too well when Cals betrayal nearly destroyed her. Now determined to protect her heart and secure freedom for Reds and newbloods like her, Mare resolves to destroy the kingdom of Norta once and for all... starting with the crown on Maven's head.

But no battle is won alone, and before the Reds may rise as one, Mare must side with the boy who broke her heart in order to destroy the boy who almost broke her. Cals powerful Silver allies, alongside Mare and the Scarlet Guard, prove a formidable force. But Maven is driven by an obsession so deep, he will stop at nothing to have Mare as his own again, even if it means destroying everything and everyone in his path.

About Victoria Aveyard

Aveyard is an author and screenwriter, born and raised in a small town in Western Massachusetts. Both her parents are public school teachers, as well as avid film, television and literature fans. Aveyard grew up on a steady diet of "The Lord of the Rings," "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," "Harry Potter," and "LOST." She pursued a degree in Writing for Film & Television at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. After graduating college in 2012, Victoria moved home from Los Angeles and began writing the manuscript that would become "Red Queen."

She has since published three #1 New York Times bestselling and USA Today bestselling books, two New York Times bestselling novellas, and continues pursuing her writing career while living full-time in Los Angeles, California.

The "Red Queen" series is currently being translated into 37 languages and counting.

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.