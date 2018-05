ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A search is underway Wednesday morning on Argo Pond for a man that jumped in overnight in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor police said two men were on a railroad bridge over the Huron River when one of the men intentionally jumped in. The second man lost sight of him and contacted authorities.

It is unclear if the man made it to shore or not.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s dive team is currently searching Argo Pond.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.