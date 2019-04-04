All About Ann Arbor

Bank of Ann Arbor's latest billboard supports rival Spartans in Final Four

By Ken Haddad

The Michigan State Spartans are in the Final Four and at least one person in Ann Arbor is rooting for them.

Bank of Ann Arbor, known for their witty billboards, posted their latest billboard and it's causing a bit of a stir.

It's a classy gesture, of course, but some are not interested in class, especially when it comes to a rival school.

