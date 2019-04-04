Bank of Ann Arbor's latest billboard supports rival Spartans in Final Four

The Michigan State Spartans are in the Final Four and at least one person in Ann Arbor is rooting for them.

Bank of Ann Arbor, known for their witty billboards, posted their latest billboard and it's causing a bit of a stir.

It's truly a family affair this time of year in Michigan! #Respect pic.twitter.com/rzE3bcImmT — bank of ann arbor (@bankofannarbor) April 3, 2019

It's a classy gesture, of course, but some are not interested in class, especially when it comes to a rival school.

Morning, tell the Bank of Ann Arbor MSU alum employee who came up with this brilliant marketing strategy that April Fools was 3 days ago. Numbers and counting are a required skill at a bank... not yours? — Aaron Ward (@NHL_AaronWard) April 4, 2019

*Makes note* Never bank with Bank of Ann Arbor. Ever. — AdamBomb (@AdamBomb8503) April 3, 2019

Nope, nope, nope.... never, never,never... I hope they get smoked!!! And screw Ohio while I’m at it! — Ya, that guy Titan. (@YeahThatGuyTi) April 4, 2019

If I lived in Ann Arbor I would come open a new bank account with you just so I could take my business elsewhere for this stupid billboard and tweet. — Goose (@Tophs_Daddy) April 4, 2019

