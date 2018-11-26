Barricaded gunman surrenders to Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office after shootout

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A barricaded gunman surrendered to authorities Sunday night in Superior Township.

According to authorities, just after 1 p.m., the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of shots being fired in the 8900 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Multiple apartments and at least one vehicle were struck by bullets.

Deputies arrived on the scene and witnessed a potential suspect fleeing into a nearby apartment. Authorities evacuated nearby residents and called crisis negotiation officers to the scene to talk the suspected gunman out of the apartment.

Authorities said the man surrendered without incident to Washtenaw Metro SWAT before 7 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Police believe there were multiple people involved in the shootout. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-971-8400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Barricaded gunman has surrendered without additional incident. https://t.co/pank3ig4K4 — Washtenaw Co Sheriff (@WSheriff) November 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.