Battle of the Bands benefit for Humane Society of Huron Valley on Dec 22

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Dec. 22, the Battle of the Bands benefit for the Humane Society of Huron Valley will take place at Maidstone Theater.

At 5 p.m., join 10 Michigan rock and metal bands as they battle for the title of best band and to help support the "furbulous" animals and people at HSHV.

Tickets for the event are $5 and each ticket includes five raffle tickets, but those who bring a donation from the HSHV wish list receive free entry.

The best band will win a career-boosting prize package consisting of a 6-song EP mastering by Elliott Sabbagh, a promotions package courtesy of The Sound Lab, an electronic press kit assembly, graphic design services by Grant Kendall and a photo session with Grace Photography.

The Battle of the Bands will take place at Maidstone Theater on Dec. 22. Photo credit | Desiree Isaac

The 10 competing bands who are donating their time and skills are:

Benefit attendees will also get the chance to win one of many raffle prizes, including:

Four hours of free range time at Ann Arbor Arms.

Two $50 gift cards for bd's Mongolian Grill.

Raffle packages from HopCat and Wolverine State Brewing Co.

A Paint and Pour Ypsilanti gift card. Two movie passes to Emagine Theatres.

Sunday brunch pass for Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center's weekly brunch.

Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum gift cards.

On top of awesome prizes, Bubblz Bubble Tea & More, from Adrian, will be serving nachos and hot dogs out of its food truck. Maidstone Theater also has a full-service bar for those wanting a more adult beverage.

So help yourself to some awesome music, help some animals, have some nachos and bubble tea and win cool prizes. What more could you want?

If you can’t make it to the Battle, or if rock just isn’t your thing, you can still donate to the HSHV fundraiser here.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley has been helping Washtenaw animals for over 100 years. It provides countless animals shelter, food and care and a chance to be taken home by their "furrever" family. It also offers low-cost medical care -- such as low-cost spay and neuter procedures, dog training classes and emergency services -- to pet owners within the county and educational programming for schools and youth.

Credit: Matt Giles

The event has been put together by the Issac Family Holiday Fundraiser and is supported by local businesses such as the Maidstone Theater, The Sound Lab and HopCat, among many others. To learn more, visit the Battle of the Bands Facebook event page.

Maidstone Theater is located at 1425 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.