Battle to be the best in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament in Ann Arbor on Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Saturday, battle to be the best during the Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament at the Wyndam Garden hotel in Ann Arbor.

Taking place from 1 to 9 p.m., the tournament will pit player versus player in a test of skill reflex and Super Smash Brothers knowledge. Players can register online and must pay a venue fee of $5 and pay $10 into the tournament pot.

Alongside the single-player versus player tournament, there will be a two-player one-controller side tournament, in which pairs must work in sync using one remote (one hand each) to blow past the competition.

Hosted by High Score Esports, the Ann Arbor Sports Commission and Destination Ann Arbor, the tournament is Ann Arbor Sports’ first venture in video game tournaments.

The event is BYOC (bring your own controller) but those willing to bring a complete set up (a Nintendo Switch, the Super Smash Brothers Ultimate game, all game characters unlocked and have an official adapter) to stay at the tournament for the length of the event will receive $3 back.

Registration is limited to 100 single players and 30 teams of two. For those who are unable to make the tournament, the event will be streamed via the High Score Esports Twitch account.

For more information about registration, a code of conduct and the tournament schedule, visit the registration page.

The Wyndam Garden Ann Arbor is at 2900 Jackson Ave.

