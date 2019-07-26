Be your authentic self Aug 3-4 at downtown Ann Arbor Pride

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A celebration of the LGBTQ and allied communities in the city, Ann Arbor Pride offers locals and visitors the opportunity to be their authentic selves in a safe space.

Based in the Kerrytown District downtown, Ann Arbor Pride will host events from Aug. 2 to Aug 4.

Formerly known as OutFest, Ann Arbor Pride will be celebrating 25 years of community involvement organized by the Jim Toy Community Center.

To commemorate the milestone, internationally known queer artist AJA, will perform Aug. 3, headlining a day of poetry, drag performances, music and more. AJA is known for their music, their performance on "RuPaul’s Drag Race" and their activism for the queer community. They will have a meet-and-greet session at the Jim Toy Community Center on Aug. 3 from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and can be bought here.

On Aug 2. the official Ann Arbor Pride Pre-Party will kick off the weekend of celebration at Necto Nightclub starting at 9 p.m. Internationally known entertainer and special guest Chad Michaels, along with local performance talent, will perform and entertain crowds

Tickets for the meet and greet can be bought online. Cover for the pre-party ranges from $5 to $10 at the door.

On Aug. 3, the Kid Zone will open at 10 a.m. with face painting and a bounce house and close at 6 p.m. Three Drag Queen Story Time sessions are scheduled for 2:20 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. At each storytime, a different book will be read to audiences.

Along with the Kid Zone, other free activities have been planned throughout the day. The schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. - Ann Arbor Pride Yoga

11 a.m. - Redi Choi

1 p.m. - Alise King

2 p.m. - Unveiled Belly Dance

2:50 p.m. - Local Drag Revue

4 p.m. - Poetry - Jason Crawford

4:10 p.m. - Out Loud Chorus

4:45 p.m. - Poetry - Jason Crawford

5 p.m. - Joanna and the Jaywalkers

5:55 p.m. - Poetry

6 p.m. - Kitty Delicious: Queer Burlesque

6:45 p.m. - Drag Revue

7:50 - Killer Flamingos

9:15 p.m. - AJA

10 p.m. - DJ Eddie

After the final performance, the official Pride afterparty will be hosted by Aut Bar in Braun Court.

The following day, Aug. 4, the annual Pride Picnic will commence at noon in Wheeler Park. Until 4 p.m., attendees can play games, participate in children’s activities, storm a bounce house and enjoy picnic-style foods. And like all good picnics, there will be plenty of bubbles.

For those who aren’t the outdoorsy-type, drag queen and television personality Jujubee will host Ann Arbor Pride Bingo Brunch at the Blue Llama Jazz Club. Bingo will commence at 11:30 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $35 and can be bought here.

For more information on activities and events, visit the Jim Toy Community Center’s Pride page.

Wheeler Park is at 200 Depot St.

Want to learn more about Ann Arbor Pride? Check out Sarah’s interview with Pride co-director Joe Schoch.

