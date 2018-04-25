Beloved vegan food truck Shimmy Shack opening location in Plymouth

ANN ARBOR - If you're from the Ann Arbor area and attended food truck events last summer and fall, it's likely you've come across Shimmy Shack.

It's the seafoam green food truck that serves delicious vegan and gluten-free fast food with a distinct '50s retro style.

Its owner, Debra Levantrosser, is planning to open the first dine-in Shimmy Shack restaurant, with walk-up counter service, on Aug. 1 in Plymouth, at the corner of Ann Arbor and Sheldon roads.



Shimmy Shack's sweet potato fries (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Yes, we know, it may not be in Ann Arbor, but it's only a 25-minute drive away and we're willing to argue that people would drive much farther than that to enjoy Shimmy Shack's rich milkshakes, vegan cheeseburgers and sweet potato fries. What is in that sauce?

"We know that Michigan loves our healthier fast food options because we prove that vegan and gluten-free comfort food can be tasty, filling, satisfying, sassy and leave you wanting more," Levantrosser said in a press release. "Every time you eat at Shimmy Shack, you know you are being compassionate toward animals, nice to your body and kind to the environment. We want to show that living a vegan lifestyle just makes sense."



Students line up for food on University of Michigan's North Campus (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

In addition to its top-selling items, Levantrosser said she will be expanding the menu.

The Shimmy Shack food truck will still be up and running throughout southeast Michigan at private events this year.

