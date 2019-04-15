Biannual Concert on the Diag returns to downtown Ann Arbor on Friday

ANN ARBOR - On Friday, join StampNation in the Diag and rock out to four Ann Arbor bands for free during the biannual Concert on the Diag.

Jumpstarting the electric lineup at 5 p.m. is the folksy and indie frankie followed by newly-created Leery Loons.

Indie rock band and self-proclaimed “prototypical college band” four-man band The Kelseys will hit the stage at 7 p.m.

Rounding out the evening at 8 p.m. will be Ann Arbor music collective OSSI Music, made up of musicians Miri Elle, Oren Levin, Saomi Nofia, You, Pine Drive, Mebo, Paul Sayour and Bradley Gurwin.

Partnering with Quadio, a music collaborative and music streaming startup, StampNation organizes Concert on the Diag twice a year to showcase Ann Arbor talent and to connect musicians to each other.

Photos | Stamp Nation

StampNation is a University of Michigan club that brings student musicians together to create music and a stronger musical community. It was created by Stamp.fm founder and University of Michigan 2014 graduate Omar Hashwi and U-M 2016 graduate Amrutha Sivakumar.

The Diag is on Central Campus between State Street and the Hatcher Graduate Library at 913 S. University Ave.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.