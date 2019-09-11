Biannual Westside Art Hop to take place in downtown Ann Arbor Oct. 6

Art at the 2019 May Westside Art Hop. Credit | Leah McChesney

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Starting at 10 a.m., venues around the Old West Side neighborhood will open their doors to passersby and welcome crowds of art enthusiasts until 5 p.m. during the Westside Art Hop.

Between 50 to 60 returning and new artists will spread their art across an anticipated 17 Art Hop venues between the Eberwhite Nature Area and 1st Street.

An artist at the 2019 May Westside Art Hop. Credit | Leah McChesney

Venues range from the porches or garages of private homes to larger spaces like Gretchen's House and other local businesses. This year, a second Gretchen's House, the "Baby House," has opened its doors as an Art Hop venue and will host seven artists.

Art Hop attendees will see various types of art ranging from ceramics to fiber arts, along with painting, photography and glasswork. As they walk around the downtown Ann Arbor neighborhood, attendees will get to interact with venue hosts and artists as they follow yard signs.

An artist at the 2019 May Westside Art Hop. Credit | Leah McChesney

Interested artists can apply and register for $40 through the Westside Art Hop website. Applications are open through Sept. 23.

Those interested in hosting an artist or a few can apply here.

A map of all venue locations will be available on the Art Hope website about a week prior to the event.

