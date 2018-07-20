Common Cycle to open new co-op space in Ann Arbor

Common Cycle brings its Mobile Repair Stands to special events throughout the area, including Bike to Work Day at Hanover Park, Ann Arbor (Courtesy: Common Cycle)

ANN ARBOR - After years of working with the local community, Common Cycle is finally setting up shop in a permanent space in the downtown area.

It will open its very own bicycle co-op on Sunday, July 29 at 416 W. Huron St.

The new space will allow it to provide additional hours, expand events and programming and better serve the community by providing greater access to expertise and tools.

"The new space is a huge step forward for us," Common Cycle Board President, Clark McCall said in a press release. "It will allow us to better serve Ann Arbor and provide a 'hub' of bicycle activity for the community."





Participants in Common Cycle’s Women/Femme/Trans repair nights (Courtesy: Common Cycle)

Boober Tours previously occupied the space, but outgrew the facility.

Common Cycle will be holding a grand opening on July 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to a "chain breaking ceremony" -- in place of a ribbon cutting -- light refreshments will be offered. The event is free and open to the public.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit currently offers weekly public repair events, a women/femme/trans program, advanced training sessions and various multi-week bicycle maintenance courses annually.

The organization was started in 2010 following a successful Kickstarter campaign. It began as a mobile operation, and its volunteers have been active in the community ever since. Until now, between April and October, volunteers have set up a Mobile Repair Stand at the Kerrytown Artisan Market, helping more than 250 riders each year to repair and maintain their bikes.





Common Cycle volunteers at Kerrytown Artisan Market (Courtesy: Common Cycle)

It has also been engaged in regular community events, neighborhood workshops and public training sessions since its launch.

Common Cycle is currently raising funds to support the costs involved in having a physical space, including rent and supplies.

Looking ahead

The nonprofit hopes to add a youth program in the near future. Called "earn-a-bike," it would teach young people to refurbish a bike that would be theirs to take home at the closing of the multi-week session.

It also plans to offer more opportunities for women and gender non-conforming individuals by expanding its women/trans/femme-focused program.

"Empowered women empower women! The first time I got a flat tire I was able to change it unassisted, thanks to Common Cycle’s Women/Femme/Trans Workshop. What a great feeling to know you have the skills to be self-sufficient. It’s a safe and friendly atmosphere, I highly recommend attending!" Common Cycle volunteer, Katie, wrote in a review.





Participants in one of Common Cycle's Maintenance Courses (Courtesy: Common Cycle)

Common Cycle has partnered with a variety of other nonprofits and community groups in the area to provide bicycles and training, including Jewish Family Services, Washtenaw Refugee Welcome, Community Mental Health and the Offender Success program.

In addition to the more programming, the nonprofit plans to provide the community with low-cost, used bicycles and parts and make its new space available in the evenings to local bicycle teams and groups.

To find out more or to support Common Cycle's fundraising campaign, go to commoncycle.org.

