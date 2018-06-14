Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near Pontiac Trail, M-14 in Ann Arbor Township

A bicyclist was struck and killed June 13, 2018 in Ann Arbor Township. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police were investigating a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night involving a car and bicyclist near Pontiac Trail and M-14 in Ann Arbor Township.

A car crashed into a person who was riding a bike. The driver of the car did not stop.

The bicyclist did not survive. The victim is not being identified at this time.

Police are actively searching for the driver.

However, no other information is available at this time.

