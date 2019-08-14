Bike from East Lansing to Ann Arbor during eighth annual Rivalry Ride on Sept. 14

The Ann Arbor Active Against ALS Rivalry Ride will be on Sept. 14. Photo | Ann Arbor Active Against ALS.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sept. 14, you can join Ann Arbor cyclists for the Ann Arbor Active Against ALS Rivalry Ride from East Lansing to Ann Arbor.

Demonstrating their Wolverine spirit, Ann Arbor cyclists will bike the 65 miles from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing to the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Organized by Ann Arbor Active Against ALS, the annual bike ride raises money for ALS research and welcomes riders of any age (and even Spartans).

Starting at 7:30 a.m., Rivalry Ride cyclists will follow a predetermined route starting in East Lansing and will weave their way along quiet backroads to Ann Arbor. Maps of the route can be found on the Rivalry Ride website.

Halfway along the route, there will stop in Stockbridge for lunch, which is included in the $60 registration fee. The fee also covers the costs of a sag wagon for cyclists who need a break, as well as a T-shirt.

Interested riders can register online here. Both Spartans and Wolverines are encouraged to participate and to set aside their rivalry for the duration of the ride.

Cyclists in the Rivalry Ride start at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing and ride all the way to the Big House in Ann Arbor. Photo | Ann Arbor Active Against ALS.

Bike and rider transportation to East Lansing will be offered for $20 and cyclists are encouraged to sign up by Sept. 6 to ensure space. Those who will not need transportation can register up until Sept. 13.

Since its conception in 2011 by Sam Sugerman, the Rivalry Ride has raised over $75, 000. This year’s goal is $25,000.

According to Gayle Rosen, chair of the Ann Arbor Active Against ALS board, the Rivalry Ride has grown from just friends and family to around 40 cyclists each year. Traditionally held on the same day as the Michigan State University versus University of Michigan football game, the ride is being held before the big game this year.

Ann Arbor Active Against ALS is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for ALS research and treatments, increases awareness and encourages physical activity within the Ann Arbor community.

