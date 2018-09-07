Bird scooters arrive in Ann Arbor and people have mixed feelings

A Bird scooter sits parked on a street corner on April 17, 2018, in San Francisco.

ANN ARBOR - It's like the city woke up and they were suddenly there.

Friday morning, buzz on social media kept popping up about the arrival of Bird scooters in downtown Ann Arbor.

With little to no announcement of plans to introduce the new mode of transit in Tree Town -- that we know of -- their appearance feels abrupt.

Here's what people have been saying:

@BirdRide must’ve launched around 9 AM today. Just saw a group ride by on some right now (ironically while on my way to an Ann Arbor Transportation Committee meeting). pic.twitter.com/mHbEux2Gzt — Jesse Halfon (@HalfonJesse) September 7, 2018

And, just like that, @BirdRide is now in Ann Arbor. I presume Lime is next. pic.twitter.com/VEg66MW7AB — Devon Akmon (@DevonAkmon) September 7, 2018

@Drewzeewoozee just texted me that bird scooters are in Ann Arbor and I’m never leaving my apartment again. It’s been fun, y’all. — Liz Marquis (@lizbmarquis) September 7, 2018

After trying these out in LA, I couldn’t have been more excited to see @BirdRide scooters on the streets of Ann Arbor this morning. pic.twitter.com/BHTNWYnBor — Chris Fetter (@ChrisFetter41) September 7, 2018

Spotted by the Stadium:

Canada geese flying south and some new birds in town. @BirdRide #annarbor pic.twitter.com/AMt78RbQHo — Julie Weatherbee (@juliewbee) September 7, 2018

Bird scooters on Liberty and Main. How long before the reactionary backlash? pic.twitter.com/STJa36M449 — Damn Arbor (@damnarbor) September 7, 2018



Bird released a fleet of its scooters in Detroit as part of a pilot program at the end of July. The startup, valued at $2 billion, operates its scooter-share programs in 22 U.S. cities.

Our very own Jason Colthorp gave one a spin:

How it works:

To ride, download the Bird app. Riders must be 18 years old and had a valid driver's license.

The scooters cost $1 to unlock and cost $0.15 per minute once activated.

At a max speed of 15 mph, they are low speed. Bird urges riders to stay off the sidewalk and use bike lanes to keep pedestrians safe.

On one charge, the scooters can go a max distance of about 15 miles.

Rides are daytime only. Users must return the scooters to their "nest" to charge overnight.

How do you feel about their arrival? Let us know in the comments below.

