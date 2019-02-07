Blank Slate is Reopening its doors for the season

ANN ARBOR - Winter may still be among us, but if Punxsutawney Phil is correct, spring is coming soon and that can only mean one thing --- reopening of Blank Slate Creamery. On March 6 at 2 p.m., Blank Slate Creamery will reopen its doors for the season and the first 200 hundred customers in line will receive a free refillable pint container. The all-natural, homemade ice cream is to die for. It’s no wonder that the popular ice cream shop is always bustling with folks.



Photo from Blank Slate Creamery

If time is something you don’t have a lot of, Blank Slate offers scoop-n-swoop. The simple online ordering system lets you order pints, quarts, cookie sandwiches, brownies/cookies by the dozen. Enter in a pickup time, and when you go to pick up your order you don’t even need to leave the warmth of your automobile.

