'Bohemian Rhapsody' sing-along to screen at Michigan Theater Feb.17 in Ann Arbor

The event will be held at Michigan Theater on Liberty St. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Scaramouche, scaramouche, will you do the Fandango? Seriously, can you do the Fandango? Would you want to try? Well, on Feb. 17 indulge your inner Freddie Mercury at a sing-along screening of "Bohemian Rhapsody" at Michigan Theater starting at 6 p.m.

For this special screening of the Golden Globe winner, lyrics will scroll on the screen so that audiences can break free and belt out their best "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Regardless of whether you're a fan of Queen, love Rami Malek, or just want something fun to do during frozen February, get your tickets online for this foot-stomping good time.

Tickets are $10.50 but children under 12, students, seniors and veterans can get discounted tickets for $8.50.

For more information or to view a trailer for "Bohemian Rhapsody," visit the sing-along event page.

Michigan Theater is located at 603. E. Liberty St.

