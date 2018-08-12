Bring your best friend to Bark for Life of Greater Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Grab your running shoes and your favorite furry friends to run in Bark for Life FIDO 5K or the 1-mile Fun Run and Walk on Aug. 25 at the Farm at St. Joes, hosted by the American Cancer Society.

You and your canine companion can fight cancer by registering and raising money which is used towards funding cancer research.

You and your happy hound can come in costume to add some fun and color to the event.

Relayers and their canine companions. Credit | American Cancer Society Bark for Life



Register online ahead of time or the day of the event at 8:30 a.m. The opening ceremony and parade of dogs will start at 9 a.m. with the FIDO 5K starting at 9:20, followed by the 1-mile Fun Run and Walk.

The fun doesn't end when the race does. Throughout the morning join in fun contests like Musical Sits, Loudest Bark, Best Wiggle Butt and Best Smile. There will also be an agility course as well as lure chasing.

Raise your paws for fighting cancer. Credit | American Cancer Society Bark for Life

Local vendors like the Bear Claw Coffee Truck, Ms. Scarlet Paw Inspired Designs and Howl About It Bakery will be one site and post walk/run pizza will be available to buy.

Runners/walkers don't necessarily need to bring a dog, and for those who think their furry friend won't do well with crowds, it's best to leave them at home.

For a full schedule of events, list of vendors and more information, go to the American Cancer Society Bark for Life website.

