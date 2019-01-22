Broadway's 'Mean Girls' returning home to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - On Monday, Jan. 28, we wear pink! You heard me, we’re changing the day as the stars of Broadway's smash hit "Mean Girls" are coming home for a meet and greet at the Ann Arbor District Library. University of Michigan alums Taylor Louderman, Erika Henningsen and Ann Arbor native Ashley Park are heading to the downtown location to talk all things Broadway and what it’s like to be in Tina Fey's Tony-nominated musical.

The event will run from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. in the first-floor lobby. Put on your pink and come sit with us. It’ll be fetch!

