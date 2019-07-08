Broken Branch Breakdown takes over stage in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On July 20, escape the crowds of Art Fair in downtown Ann Arbor and head over to the Broken Branch Breakdown on Plymouth Road.

From noon to dusk, listen to folk, contra, Americana, pop, soul and bluegrass music with a free all-day concert.

Open to all ages, the outdoor concert is picnic-style so bring a blanket, a cooler, some chairs and some food to put on the grill.

Once the sun has set, an open jam session will start for those who have brought their instruments.

The Broken Branch Breakdown is also collecting donations for Food Gatherers so attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items or cash to donate.

Here’s the full lineup.

Noon -- Adam Plomaritas

12:30 p.m. -- The Leftovers

1:25 p.m. -- Eric Moore

2:10 p.m. -- Wayward Mission

3:05 p.m. -- KIDS MUSIC SET featuring the Murphatonians

3:50 p.m. -- Hotline Strings

4:45 p.m. -- Mike Gentry

5:30 p.m. -- Colin Murphy & Anna Lee's Company

6:40 p.m. -- Jacob Gibson

7:30 p.m. -- The Cloudbuilders

9:00 p.m. -- Bird Into Bear

The Broken Branch Breakdown stage will be at 6090 Plymouth Rd.

For more details, visit the Broken Branch Breakdown Facebook page.