Buses to Ballots to offer free shuttle service in Ann Arbor on Election Day

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Tomorrow, the Buses to Ballots initiative, along with the University of Michigan's Turn Up Turnout, will have free shuttle services for anyone needing to go the polls.

Picking up at North Ingalls Mall and outside of the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design, community shuttles will take students and residents to 16 polling locations to vote starting from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The shuttles will have four routes: red, yellow, blue and purple.

The four bus routes for Buses to Ballots. Credit | Turn Up Turnout

The Buses to Ballot initiative was created in response to low student voter turnout in previous elections. The goal of the initiative, supported by Turn Up Turnout, is to get students to the polls, some of which may be difficult to access for those without cars. Turn Up Turnout will also be having "parties at the polls" with free food.

While you should not need ID to use a shuttle, you will need an ID to vote. For more information, or to volunteer, visit the Buses to Ballots Facebook page.

Credit | Buses to Ballots facebook page

For more Election Day information, read Meredith's Election Day rundown.

Ingalls Mall is located on central campus at 881 N University Ave. Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design is located at 2000 Bonisteel Blvd on north campus.

