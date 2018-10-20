Buy pilates packages, donate to Breast Cancer Awareness with Club Pilates Washtenaw this month

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - "Our goal with the specials in this fundraiser is to be able to make Pilates affordable and accessible for everyone and in turn, it will help support an amazing cause for the community." - Kelli Janiczek, Club Pilates Washtenaw General Manager
Need a reason to get yourself to the gym? Club Pilates Washtenaw can motivate you. From Oct. 18 to Oct. 31, the pilates studio will be donating 10 percent of all proceeds to the Rogel Cancer Center at the University of Michigan for part of its Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser.
View this post on Instagram
Good morning Ann Arbor! Happy Wednesday, half-way there! 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 Our Summer Promotions end Sunday, September 30 so if you haven't booked your free, 30-minute Intro class there's still time! 😎 We have spots available TODAY at 1:30pm and 6:30pm, Friday at 6:30pm, and Saturday at 11:30am. Text the word Pilates to (734) 887-1938 to get started or follow the link to our class schedule and click on "Intro". Remember! Pilates is for everybody. 👈 https://www.clubpilates.com/location/washtenaw/class-schedule/ #pilates #ClubPilates #AnnArbor #fitness #sale #reformer #stength #flexibility #balance #strongmindandbody #getbacktoyou
General Manager Kelli Janiczek told us that the young pilates studio wanted to give back to the community, "Club Pilates Washtenaw has been open for just over a year and we decided it's time to start giving back to our local community. This is the very first time we've been able to do a fundraiser, so we're extremely excited."
"Our pilates studio wants to be able to spread as much health and wellness to the Ann Arbor community as possible, in any way we can. Community is important to us, so we make it our priority to create a welcoming environment in the studio, making sure our Pilates classes are suitable for everyone (because Pilates is truly for everyone!), and now we want to give back to an amazing cause to show our support to our members and other women of the community (as well as supporting our friends over at U of M!)...," Janiczek said.
Club Pilates Washtenaw will be offering all sorts of discounts such as discounted retail, 10 percent off any monthly memberships, $25 membership credit or a free private training session (to those who refer a friend) and free 30-minute trial classes.
View this post on Instagram
It's time to give back! In honor of 🎀♀️💗Breast Cancer Awareness Month please join us in supporting the University of Michigan Breast Oncology Program. From October 18 - October 31, 10% of all proceeds at Club Pilates Washtenaw will be donated to the Rogel Cancer Center at the University of Michigan. We're proud to partner with U-M on such a wonderful program. Please see below for more information on the program.🎀♀️💗 The University of Michigan Breast Oncology Program's multifaceted and revolutionary approach to breast cancer, from precise screening techniques and risk assessment to personalized therapies and better quality of life, make it the place for tomorrow's cancer care. The University of Michigan Breast Oncology Program (BOP) offers fabulous, state-of-the-art multi-disciplinary care. The BOP focuses on care of patients with breast cancer and conducts research into the causes, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship of this disease. Together, we are redefining the future of breast cancer, giving millions of women, families, and communities the hope they deserve. The U-M Breast Oncology Program is making strides toward a new future for those affected by breast cancer.🎀♀️💗♀️🎀 . #giveback #breastcancerawareness #clubpilateswashtenaw #dopilatesdolife #annarbor #annarborfitness #youcanplankwithus #pilates #reformerpilates #breastcancer #jointhefight
The pilates studio has set a goal of $5000 in donations. So what are you waiting for? Buy your membership, feel good about it and donate to breast cancer research all at the same time.
The Rogel Cancer Center at the UM focuses on multidisciplinary care of patients and has substantial cancer research programs that have provided new, trial forms of treatment.
Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.