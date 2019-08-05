Caden's Car Show brings smiles to patients at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Every year Caden’s Car Show brings smiles to the faces of patients and families at the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, patients and families made their way to the top of a connecting parking structure to interact with volunteers, see fun cars and experience some automobile magic.

Sports cars decorated the parking lot at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

Sixties cars from private collectors and automobile companies decorated the rooftop parking lot with shiny chrome, funny characters cars and happy volunteers and owners. Activities like hand painting, car carving and gravity racing tracks helped to add to the fun.

“It’s a great event. Volunteering is super fun. We all want to help out and do what we can to support this car show,“ said volunteer Camille Figarra, who has been coming to Caden’s Car Show for a few years.

“It’s such a great event. The meaning and the story behind it is so impactful in everyone's lives. It’s just super -- it’s just great!”

Caden's Car Show was on Aug. 4 at the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

In its sixth year, the car show has gained statewide and national attention. Organized in 2013, and created in honor of Caden Bowles and his love of cars, the annual car show gives patients and their families the royal treatment from having their names announced at the car show entrance to goodie bags and the chance to escape their illnesses for the day.

From flashy sports cars from Mercedes, Rolls Royce, Chevrolet to smaller test cars courtesy of the University of Michigan and the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, patients saw cars of all shapes and sizes.

Caden's Car Show was on Aug. 4 at the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

At 1:30 p.m., the show opened to the public and ended at 3 p.m. with a parade of cars as they drove through and exited the structure. Community tickets were $10.

For children who might not be able to go outside, a room on the 12th floor was set up with video games, LEGO building stations and a gravity racing slope to ensure that all children at Mott’s could participate in the day’s fun.

“So, the whole reason is to give kids and their families a little break from the sadness, the toughness, that their lives are. Just come out here, see a little magic, and you see kids laughing all the time,” said Jean Jennings the former president and editor-of-chief for Automobilemag.com. She got to know Caden during his time at Mott’s and has been involved with the car show since its conception.

Patients had the opportunity to participate in car-themed activities. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

Patients had the opportunity to participate in car-themed activities. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

Inspired by Caden, patients and attendees at the car show get to experience his passion for cars. As an 11-year-old patient at Mott’s, Caden was waiting for a heart transplant before passing away. His strength despite his battle inspired Team Caden, an organization that increases the awareness for organ donation, congenital heart research and pediatric transplants.

To learn more about Caden’s Car Show, Team Caden and organ donation, visit the Team Caden website.



C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is at 1540 E Hospital Dr.

