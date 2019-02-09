Calling all volunteers: Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley's Women Build starts March 8.

A volunteer from the 2018 Women Build challenge. Photo | Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley Facebook

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Calling all volunteers! Starting March 8, Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley will begin its Women Build challenge to show that women in the Washtenaw County community are key.

From March to May, 15 teams, made up of eight to 12 hardworking volunteers, will work toward a goal of $65,000 which will be put toward renovation costs, exterior landscaping and repairs for the homes of local women.

Women from Washtenaw County are welcome to join Women Build by gathering a fundraising group of friends, family members, co-worker, classmates and even book club members. For $75 per person, each team will receive its own closed volunteer day with Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley.

Those not wanting to build a team can still join in building with other community members by collecting $75 in donations so as to join a public volunteer day.

Sponsors are also being sought. By donating $1,000, sponsors become official Women Build supporters and will have their own closed volunteer day.

In 2018, Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley Women Build teams and sponsors raised over $40,000 toward repairs and renovations and volunteered over 700 hours.

For information, to start fundraising for your own team or to donate, visit the Women Build website.

More about Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley

For 30 years Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley has been helping locals in Washtenaw County achieve affordable homeownership. Its mission is to provide community enrichment by helping low and median income families own their own homes, providing stability and creating a pathway for success for the Habitat for Humanity community.

