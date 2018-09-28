Can an app curb sexual assault on campus? University of Michigan researchers optimistic

ANN ARBOR - Researchers at the University of Michigan School of Nursing have developed MKit, a web-based app that provides students with information about healthy relationships, safety, self-care and more.

The goal of the app is to keep students at all levels informed on topics like sexual violence, substance abuse, career planning, mental and reproductive health and dating in order to change behavior.

According to university researchers, most sexual violence interventions on campuses are targeted at incoming freshman, since they are most at risk.

But researchers say reinforcement for older students is also key in combating the rate at which sexual assault occurs.

MKit screen mockup (Credit: University of Michigan School of Nursing)

At first glance, MKit is like a friend or school counselor. It gives students options to click on different topics like sex, campus social life and even money.

This life skills approach allows students to seek out information privately on their own time.

"Eventually, the hope is that all of the students will have access to this, both undergrad and graduate," assistant professor of nursing Michelle Munro-Kramer told Michigan News. "And this framework could be easily adapted to other universities across the country."

Munro-Kramer and her colleagues piloted MKit with students at two dorms last year. Although students in the study generally only used the app twice, they did reach out with questions.

Approximately 28 percent of users said they were victims of sexual harassment or assault, while 5.4 percent admitted to being perpetrators of violence.

According to the University of Michigan Annual Report Regarding Prohibited Conduct, 218 instances of prohibited sexual conduct were reported for the 2016-2017 period. That includes harassment (both sexual and gender-based), sexual assault, stalking and intimate partner violence.

"We are interested in measuring that in a longer study of freshmen through seniors," Munro-Kramer told Michigan News.

The MKit team plans to expand the app to other college campuses to conduct a multi-site trial.

