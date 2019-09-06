Canadian Collective Arts Brewing to have tap takeovers in Ann Arbor next week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Next week, Canadian brewing company Collective Arts Brewing will be taking over the beer taps of Ann Arbor.

With three events scheduled in Ann Arbor along with others across the state through September, the brewing company will expand into Michigan.

Over the next month, members of Collective Arts Brewing will bring some of the company's small-batch and craft beers, including Life in the Clouds IPA and Stranger than Fiction Porter, into the state through events involving local artists, live music, art installations and tap takeovers.



On Tuesday, Collective Arts Brewing will offer a beer tasting at Blue Front at 701 Packard St. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., as well as a tap takeover at Ashley's in downtown Ann Arbor starting at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, beer from the brewing company will be featured at the Session Room on Jackson Road.

Since 2013, the company has featured more than 1,000 artists on its beer labels, along with limited-edition artwork. Through a company statement, Matt Johnston, co-founder and CEO of Collective Arts Brewing, said, "Artists are constantly searching for new channels of distribution for their work; new people to appreciate what they create. Similarly, our drinkers are looking to share and discover both the beer we make and the artists & musicians we present."



"We're excited to bring our beer and our vision to Michigan drinkers to showcase both global and local art," Johnston said.

Collective Arts Brewing will also have events in Detroit, Jackson, Livonia, Royal Oak, Milford and other cities in West Michigan. It will begin distributing its products through two distributors, Rave and Alliance.

For more information about Collective Arts Brewing or to find out more Michigan events, visit its website.

