Cartoonist Michael DeForge to have a reading at Vault of Midnight Ann Arbor on April 13

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - At 7 p.m. on April 13, cartoonist and illustrator Michael DeForge will have a reading at Vault of Midnight Ann Arbor, followed by a book signing.

Having won recognition for his 2009 publication “Lose,” DeForge, a fan favorite of Vault of Midnight readers, also received various Best Book awards, Best Emerging Talents and Pigskin Peters awards from the Doug Wright Awards for Canadian Cartooning.

DeForge has created numerous publications including “Very Casual”, “Ant Colony,” “First Year Healthy,” “Sticks Angelica,” and “Folk Hero” He is known for his specific and memorable style as well as his daily comic, “Leaving Richard’s Valley,” which will soon be released as a published collective.

“Nobody makes comics like Michael DeForge,” says Vault of Midnight co-owner Nick Yribar. “We look forward to his new releases like Christmas. His work is weird, beautiful, upsetting, empathetic, affecting ...he’s the prime, perfect example of how surprising and unique this medium can be. We couldn’t be more thrilled to host him.”

The Toronto-based artist is also known for his design work on the popular TV show “Adventure Time” as well as illustrations in Jacobin, The New York Times, Bloomberg, The Believer, The Walrus and Maisonneuve Magazine.

For those wanting to read DeForge’s work before the event, Vault of Midnight carries copies of his work and will have more copies available for the event.

