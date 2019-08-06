Cause a splash at Fuller Park Outdoor Pool & Waterslide in Ann Arbor Saturday

A child goes down the waterslide at Fuller Park Pool. (Credit: City of Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Saturday, make waves and cause a splash at SPLASH DAY at Fuller Park Outdoor Pool & Waterslide from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hosted by GIVE 365, SPLASH DAY will celebrate sustainability and environmentally friendly ways of living through an event at the pool.

Attendees will have the chance to play games like ping-pong and lily pad rescue, make ecologically conscious flying fish crafts and spit watermelon seeds for prizes.

This is the schedule of activities:

2 p.m. -- Earth Heroes! Poll Game

2:15 p.m. -- Lily Pad Rescue

2:30 p.m. -- Sink or Float

2:45 p.m. -- Flying Fish crafts with the Ecology Center 3 p.m. -- Logrolling

3:20 p.m. -- Ready, Set Recycle!

3:40 p.m. -- Watermelon seed-spitting contest





GIVE 365 is a volunteer and outreach program through the City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation. Volunteers work on community engagement projects within recreation facilities and city sponsored events. Projects range from facility landscaping and woodchip spreading to park and river cleaups and rain garden maintenance.

Admission to the Fuller Park Pool costs $4 for children between 4 and 17 years old and $5 for adults. Children under the age of 3 can swim for free when accompanied by an adult.

For more information about the Fuller Park Outdoor Pool & Waterslide, visit its website.

Fuller Pool Park is at 1519 Fuller Road.

