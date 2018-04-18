Celebrate Earth Day in Ann Arbor!

Earth Day is Sunday, April 22nd and there are all kinds of ways to make the day really count, including a number of events happening in Ann Arbor. We welcomed back Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for http://allaboutannarbor.com, who is on top of everything happening in Ann Arbor. Karen Rendell and Mackenzie Maxwell from the Leslie Science and Nature Center accompanied Bruckner to talk about the Center's Earth Day Festival.

The Leslie Science and Nature Center is a non-profit organization that focuses on environmental education for all ages. The center utilizes the City of Ann Arbor Park for their home site, which is about 50 acres complete with wooden trails. The center offers many different programs including field trips and birthday parties.

The Earth Day Festival is for all ages and is a perfect family- friendly celebration. The festival is a celebration for environmentally minded non-profit organizations in Washtenaw County. There will be over 30 organizations attending that you can visit and learn more about our Earth from.

There will be no shortage of family activities! The festival will have food trucks, children's activities, hikes in the woods, and an animal presentation.

Head on out to see what the Earth Day Festival is all about Sunday, April 22 from 12 pm - 4 pm at the Leslie Science and Nature Center in Ann Arbor.

For more information on all that's happening in the Ann Arbor area, check out the website http://allaboutannarbor.com, which is made possible by our friends Wallside Windows and Concordia University.