Celebrate National Coffee Day at our favorite Ann Arbor coffee spots

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - To help you decide where to get your morning cup of caffeine for National Coffee Day on Saturday, we’ve assembled a list of our favorite places to sip on a solid cup of coffee, take pleasure in a pour-over, or get a bit fancy with a latte.

Open most days at 9 a.m. Lab, at 505 E. Liberty St., helps you escape from the constant clutter of downtown. Try an earthy turmeric agave latte or a brown sugar and sea salt latte along with locally made pastries.

A staple in the daily diet of those working and living downtown, Roos Roast is known for its bold coffees and spicy remixes. Try a strong cup of the Bad Ass Woman blend or add some heat to your mocha with the Ancho Pancho. Stop by the downtown location on 117 E Liberty St. or spread out at the 1155 Rosewood St. cafe.

Comet Coffee doesn’t mess around. It carries a wide variety of beans for a cozy cup of joe and tasty pastries to take on the go as you browse Nickels Arcade. It’s one of Ann Arbor best coffee shops and has started to carry merchandise for when you can’t get your Comet fix.

What can be said about Literati that hasn’t been already? Buy a book downstairs and then treat yourself to a cappuccino and a chat with your friends. Still refuse to give up summer yet? Try an affogato! But if you avoid dairy, Literati also offers oat milk as a unique alternative for your beverage.

Step away from downtown A2 and relax at the Electric Eye house at 811 N. Main St. Step through the front door at 8 a.m. for a slow-brewed Chemex coffee or Cortado. Electric Eye also has free books for you to read as you chill with your coffee.

Technically in Dixboro, MoonWinks still makes our list for favorite A2 coffee spots. An awesome and quiet place to spend an afternoon, a full menu of sandwiches, quiches, bagels and salads all pair well with a daily brewed coffee with beans from Hyperion Coffee Company in Ypsilanti.

Need something sweeter? To celebrate National Coffee Day, Teaspressa (which does have espresso drinks!) is offering 10 percent off signature drinks. Enter the code, COFFEEDAY, during check from now until the 29 when ordering its products online for 10 percent off your purchase.



