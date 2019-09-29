Celebrate National Coffee Day with four more of Ann Arbor's favorite coffee spots

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Is there such a thing as too much coffee? We don't think so. Check out some of our favorite Ann Arbor spots to fuel up.

2263 W Liberty St.

A newcomer to the Ann Arbor coffee scene, third-wave 19 Drips is off the beaten path. As one of the few coffee shops on the city's west side, 19 Drips offers westsiders espresso and coffee drinks as well as its house-made Adeni tea -- a Ann Arborite favorite!

The shop also offers lighter fare such as its honeycomb bread and assorted pastries. For an added bonus, 19 Drips is open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Check out Sarah's interview with 19 Drips father-son duo, Hisham and Saeed Ebrahim.

1423 E. Stadium Blvd.

Hidden far away from downtown in the lower Burns Park area, the third wave coffee shop partners with Michigan roasters to showcase Michigan coffee blends. Black Diesel offers a plethora of rotating pour-over choices and a full coffee bar as well as all-day breakfast offerings, lunch, grab-and-go sandwiches, sweet treats and gelato. Coffee drinkers can enjoy the cozy space with large windows or sit outside on the patio for prime people-watching.

We suggest walking there if you're in the area as the coffee shop shares a parking lot with other stores, so parking is limited.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

1335 S. University Ave.

In the heart of downtown Ann Arbor, Vertex offers espresso delights and coffee beans from around the world. A map on its website has detailed information about the beans available in the shop(altitude, flavor notes, etc) and coffee drinkers become a part of Vertex's Zero Waste effort by using reusable cups and cutlery, as well as cloth napkins.

The locally owned shop also encourages Ann Arborites to bring in their own containers when buying beans or it offers returnable tins for a $3-$4 deposit.

Check out its flash chilled coffee, various coffee flights and food pop-ups!

Read: Vertex Coffee Roasters to bring innovative flash-chilled brews, flights to Ann Arbor coffee scene

Various

A preferred hangout spot among students and professionals, everyone has their favorite Sweetwaters location. Whether it's the large windowed Plymouth Road location, or the always-busy Washington Street spot, Ann Arborites flock to the coffee franchise's various spaces.

Sweetwaters offers a menu with endless and rotating possibilities from seasonal drinks to its Iced Dragons and signature coffees.

In a rush? Grab your coffee along with a sandwich or pastry to-go but don't forget to enter in your rewards number at the register.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.