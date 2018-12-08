Celebrate NYE at one of Ann Arbor's newest bars

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Looking for a party to attend on New Year's? Starting at 8 p.m. The Circ Bar, one of Ann Arbor's newest entertainment spots, will delight with aerialists and fire performers.

Dress to impress, as prizes will be given out to "best dressed," or take an Instagram-worthy picture at the photo booth or with a magician. Live music will happen all night in the main bar; first by Monte Pride from 8 to 9 p.m., then by Lily Talmers until 10 p.m.

Photo credit | The Circ Bar

Karaoke, what The Circ Bar is known for, will carry on until 1 a.m. So go ahead, do that Freddie Mercury impression you've been wanting to show off. Or, if you're feeling sassy as midnight gets closer, Rick Roll your favorite friend. A DJ will keep the music pumping and people dancing until 4 a.m.

Currently, presale tickets are $40 online, or you can buy them at the door for $60. The price of a ticket covers two drink tickets (for items $12 or less), a champagne toast at midnight, sweet party favors and 50 percent off food.

If you and five friends are feeling like high rollers, The Circ Bar will be reserving six tables. For $500 (per table), VIPs will receive six VIP tickets, a bottle of Ciroc Vodka and a bottle of champagne on top of other ticket amenities.

A performer at the Circ Bar Halloween party. Photo credit | The Circ Bar

For more information visit The Circ Bar event page or Facebook event.

The Circ Bar is located at 210 South First St.

