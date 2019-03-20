Celebrate spring this Friday with Ann Arbor Distilling Company for its spring gin release

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Despite the dreary weather, spring is technically around the corner. And in the spirit of spring, Ann Arbor Distilling Company is releasing its annual ARBOR Spring Gin this Friday.

Join the celebration at 6 p.m. to sip on cocktails featuring the pretty pink ARBOR Spring Gin, which will put you in the mood for spring showers and flowers.

Starting at 7 p.m., Baryon, a local funk trio made up of pianist Nathan Flanders, bassist Jonathan Hammonds, and trumpeter Neal Anderson will play some jazzy tunes to get toes tapping.

Need another round? Check out our look behind the scenes at one of Ann Arbor’s favorite distilleries.

Ann Arbor Distilling Company is at 220 Flech St.

