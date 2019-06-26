Celebrate Fourth of July with parades, family-friendly parties in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - From birthday parties to Beatlemania, the Fourth of July in Ann Arbor is anything but dull.

Celebrate Independence Day in downtown Ann Arbor with an all-day agenda of full of parades, a family-friendly spray park, birthday ice cream and music.

10 a.m. to noon

Starting at 10 a.m., on the corner of State and Liberty streets, march along a few blocks of downtown Ann Arbor with community organizations. The parade can take over an hour so finding a cool place to watch, like the shade in the Diag, is recommended.

Due to downtown construction, the parade route has been cut short and will loop around State, Washington and Main streets and will conclude on Maynard Avenue.

Noon to 1 p.m.

Ann Arbor Fire Department and the State Street District will host the Firefighter’s Spray Park on the block of Maynard Street between East Liberty and East William streets. Right after the end of the downtown parade, the spray park is free and a good way to meet local firefights or trying your hand at spraying a fire hose.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After the Jaycee’s Parade, head down to Washtenaw Dairy for its street party celebrating 85 years of business and birthdays. Music by eight local bands will serenade the street while ice cream, hotdogs, root beer floats and (most importantly) Washtenaw Dairy doughnuts will be available for purchase among other things.

See why Washtenaw Dairy is "legend-dairy."

4:15 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

Head back to the heart of downtown Ann Arbor and watch a screening of "Yesterday" -- the story of struggling sing-songwriter Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) as he gains legions of fans with tunes created by the Beatles.

Tickets can be bought on the Michigan Theater website and cost between $8.50 and $10.50

Lady Sunshine and the X Band will play on Rachkkham stage on July 4. Photo | Lady Sunshine and the X-Band Facebook page.

8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Round out a fabulous Fourth of July by enjoying the soft blues and soul music of Lady Sunshine and the X Band. Ann Arbor’s Lady Sunshine, along with the X Band will demonstrate the same pride in their craft that took them to the semifinals of the International Blues Challenge in 2014.

Lady Sunshine and the X Band will be on the Rackham Stage as part of Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s Top of the Park.

