Celebrate the summer solstice in Ann Arbor on Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Friday is the summer solstice. To commemorate the longest day of the year, Ann Arbor businesses are celebrating throughout the day with special events on Friday and Saturday.

Here are eight event ideas to help celebrate the summer sun and long day.

June 21

Yoga at the Market

Hosted by /brēTH/ Yoga Ann Arbor and Detroit Filling Station, Yoga at the Market will take place from 11:54 a.m. to 1:26 p.m. at the Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market. The inaugural event is free, but participants are asked to bring their own mats and water.

After 30 minutes of sun salutations and a harmonic team-taught class, attendees can head over to the Detroit Filling Station for a 10 percent discount.

Summer Solstice Party

Party with Ann Arbor Distilling Co. from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a summer cocktail highlighting the A2DC summer gin. There will also be hot dogs, bratwurst and bacon sausage from Lazy Dogs as well as music from Rochelle Clark.

Live music at Crazy Wisdom

Listen to the Americana stylings of musician and storyteller Stuart Benbow at Crazy Wisdom Bookstore and Tearoom from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sip on some tea from Crazy Wisdom as Benbow plays his folksy blend of musical styles.

2019 ObeRun Ypsilanti

Celebrate the longest day of the year by running through Wiard’s Orchard and Rolling Hills Country Park. This 5K run/walk takes runners on a looped course throughout the orchard and country club and ends with a party. A Bell’s Beer tent full of Bell’s Oberon will be waiting at the finish line as will food, swag, medals and firepits.

The 5K race starts at 6:30 p.m. and registration fees costs between $30 and $45.

Proceeds from the ObeRun Ypsilanti will be donated to the creation of Karen’s Trail, a proposed nonmotorized trail following the Huron River.



✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

June 22

Summer Solstice Yoga and Juice Cleanse

Join Wilma’s and Red Yoga on Saturday morning for Summer Solstice Yoga and Juice Cleanse. Tickets are $45 and can be bought online here and include an hour of yoga and a four-pack juice cleanse from Wilma’s.

Midsummer

Hangout at Fjällräven from 10 a.m. to noon to celebrate a “Sweden day” midsummer/solstice celebration. Midsummer is a day to commemorate Swedish heritage and tradition so Fjällräven will off traditional Swedish food, a photo booth,flower-crown making and more Swedish history activities.

Summer Solstice Party

Starting at 9 p.m., the Circ Bar will offer specialty cocktails during its evening party paying homage to the solstice. Tickets include one free drink ticket can be bought in advance online for $7 or for $10 at the door. The suggested dress code is themed to revolve around the sun, the moon and stars.

13th Annual Summer Solstice Event

In the courtyard of the Kerrytown Market & Shops, join Everyday Wines to celebrate the solstice and raise money for the United Community Housing Coalition. Mingle, network, and taste finger-foods while sipping wine. Tickets for the event cost $25 and include four wine pours.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.