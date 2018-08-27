Charges announced for drivers accused of drag racing, killing innocent driver in Ypsilanti crash

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The drivers accused of drag racing when they crashed and killed an innocent bystander in Ypsilanti Township appeared in court Monday for the first time.

The crash happened Wednesday along Ecorse Road. Police said two cars were drag racing when the drivers lost control and crashed into an innocent driver.

Mike LaChance, of Whitmore Lake, died of his injuries.

One of the suspected drag racers was injured and arrested at the scene. The other driver was seen on surveillance video from a nearby business. Police said he walked away from the scene as if nothing had happened.

Duane Cochran, 25, was arrested over the weekend and arraigned Monday afternoon.

Dan and Sue Gray were close friends of LaChance. They said they're shaken by how cold someone had to be to walk away from the crash scene.

After Monday's arraignment, the judge said Cochran was a flight risk and a danger to the community.

