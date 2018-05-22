Charles Reinhart Company launches new philanthropic foundation

ANN ARBOR - Officials with the Charles Reinhart Company have announced the launch of a new charity called the Reinhart Charitable Foundation.



Through its establishment, Reinhart hopes to promote both volunteerism and fundraising for local community organizations that provide a positive impact on the quality of life for those they serve.

"As a corporation, we have always placed a high priority on giving back to the community, and have a long history of helping a wide range of organizations throughout Washtenaw County," David Lutton, president of Reinhart, said in a press release.

"Charitable giving has always been at the heart of our business model," Nancy Bowerbank, newly-appointed chair fo the Reinhart Charitable Foundation, said in a press release. "Our agents and employees have been fundraising and volunteering for years, but the foundation gives us a structured way to do this work and will allow us to serve our community more effectively."

The foundation's first charity partner is Ozone House, a nonprofit that provides children, teens and young adults who are in crisis with resources to lead safer and better lives.

Support includes emergency, transitional and permanent housing options, a 24-hour crisis line, family intervention, counseling, LGBTQ support, life skills training, job training and a drop-in center with after-school programs and hot meals that serves over 800 youth per year.

Last year, Ozone House helped over 4,000 youth in Washtenaw County.

Realtor Laurie Buys connected with Ozone House years ago through Reinhart's annual coat drive that benefits The Education Project for Homeless Youth, among other organizations. Ever since, Reinhart has been participating in annual fundraising events both for EPHY and Ozone House.

"Our various offices have raised thousands to help kids in need," Buys told A4 via email. "We are so grateful to our company for starting this charitable foundation and allowing us to give back in such a meaningful way to such a deserving organization. We are thrilled about this partnership and look forward to giving back to our community and Ozone House for years to come."

For more information visit the Foundation's Facebook page.



If you have any questions, contact Greer Thibodeau at 734-669-5837 or gthibodeau@reinhartrealtors.com.



About the Charles Reinhart Company



The Charles Reinhart Company was founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1971. With over 200 associates in six offices, the company closed over $1.1 billion in residential and commercial transactions in 2017.



